Nupur Sharma

Arrest Nupur Sharma so that...: Mamata Banerjee attacks BJP amid Prophet row

The West Bengal CM wrote on Twitter, "I condemn the recent heinous and atrocious hate speech remarks by a few disastrous BJP leaders, resulting in not only spread of violence but also the division of the fabric of the country, leading to disturbance of peace and amity."

Arrest Nupur Sharma so that...: Mamata Banerjee attacks BJP amid Prophet row

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has now joined the long list of politicians to condemn Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal and has sought their arrest amid the controversy surrounding her comments on Prophet Mohammad. "I condemn the recent heinous and atrocious hate speech remarks by a few disastrous BJP leaders, resulting in not only spread of violence but also the division of the fabric of the country, leading to disturbance of peace and amity."

Mamata added, "I strongly seek that the accused leaders of BJP be arrested immediately so that the unity of the country is not disturbed and  people at large do not face mental agony."

However, the Bengal CM pointed out that people should maintain peace. "At the same time, I appeal to all my brothers and sisters from all castes, creeds, religions, and communities  to maintain peace in the larger interest of the common people, despite the provocation which we so strongly condemn." 

 

Nupur Sharma's comments have created furore globally. The BJP had on Sunday (June 5) suspended Sharma and expelled its Delhi unit media head Naveen Kumar Jindal amid a row over their controversial remarks with some Muslim countries lodging their protest. The government has mentioned that the comments were not made by any government functionary and have no impact on the government. 

