Arvind Kejriwal

Nursery admissions in Delhi to begin soon: CM Arvind Kejriwal

"We will soon begin nursery admission. The process was delayed this year due to the pandemic," Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said while interacting with principals and authorities of private schools on educational reforms in the post-COVID-19 era. The Directorate of Education (DoE) to release guidelines.

Nursery admissions in Delhi to begin soon: CM Arvind Kejriwal
Representational Image

New Delhi: Nursery admission in the national capital will begin soon, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Tuesday.

"We will soon begin nursery admission. The process was delayed this year due to the pandemic," Arvind Kejriwal said while interacting with principals and authorities of private schools on educational reforms in the post-COVID-19 era.

Usually, nursery admission in around 1,700 schools in the national capital begins in the last week of November. The Directorate of Education (DoE) releases guidelines and schools are asked to furnish required information, following which the application process is rolled out usually in December. However, there has been no development on it this year.

Delhi government officials had in December said that a proposal to scrap nursery admissions is being considered as the schools have been closed for nine months due to COVID-19 and will remain closed till a vaccine is available, a whole year of online learning for small children seems unviable. School principals were opposed to the idea of not admitting students in nursery this year.

However, the Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia last month had ruled out scrapping nursery admission. The announcement seems to be in accordance with Manish Sisodia’s earlier statement. 

 

