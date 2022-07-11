NewsIndia
O PANNEERSELVAM

O Panneerselvam expelled from AIADMK, he announces similar action against rival Edappady K Palaniswami

A special resolution moved by senior leader Natham R Viswanathan to remove Panneerslvam and his supporters was adopted unanimously and accused OPS of siding with the DMK regime.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 11, 2022, 12:38 PM IST

Chennai: The AIADMK General Council meet on Monday expelled rival leader O Panneerselvam from the party's primary membership and his post of treasurer but the defiant leader said his rival Edappady K Palaniswami has no right to show him the door and rather announced the 'expulsion' of the latter from the party.

Amid a big round of applause from the General Council members, at its meeting at a marriage hall here, a special resolution moved by senior leader Natham R Viswanathan to remove Panneerslvam and his supporters was adopted unanimously.

The resolution accused Panneerselvam of siding with the DMK regime and having ties with the ruling party leaders and working to weaken the AIADMK. The AIADMK alleged that Panneerselvam pursued selfish interests.

The party expelled Panneerselvam from his post of treasurer and primary membership. It also expelled his supporters, R Vaithilingam, P H Manoj Pandian -- both legislators and ex-MLA JCD Prabakar.

Responding, Panneerselvam said he was elected as Coordinator by "1.5 crore" party workers and that neither Palaniswami nor another leader, K P Munusamy, had the right to expel him.

Condemning the two for expelling him "uniltaerally" and against party rules, Panneerselvam said "I expel them from primary membership," of the AIADMK.

Responding to reporters' queries on the next course of action, he said he would approach the courts with the support of party workers and secure justice.

