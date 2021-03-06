Objective of judicial system not only to resolve disputes, but also to protect justice, says President Ram Nath Kovind

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind on a visit to Jabalpur, attended the Maha Aarti of Mother Narmada at Gwarighat on Saturday (March 6). The president was accompanied by Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Union Minister for Culture and Tourism Prahlad Patel. Ram Nath Kovind is the first president of the country to attend Mahaaarti of Maa Narmada.

The president, on his two-day trip, was scheduled to inaugurate the All India State Judicial Academies Directors' Retreat at a function to be held at Manas Bhawan. While speaking at the event, the president emphasised on implementation of a judicial system in which obstacles behind the delay in delivery of justice could be removed to ensure timely justice.

The president said that the objective of the judicial system is not merely to resolve disputes, but also to uphold justice in the society.

"The objective of the judicial system is not merely to resolve disputes, but also to uphold justice and one way to uphold justice is to remove obstacles like delay in the delivery of justice. Justice is not delayed only by lack of court`s functioning or system," said president Kovind.

The President also stressed upon the need to introduce the use of technology in all judicial processes for speedy delivery of justice.

"To provide speedy delivery of justice, it is essential that besides extensive judicial training, there is a need to introduce the use of technology in our judicial processes. Due to the increasing number of cases, it becomes necessary to understand the issues in correct perspectives and make accurate decisions in a short time. The introduction of new laws, extensive changes in the nature of litigation and the need to settle cases in a time-bound manner have also made it imperative for judges to have up-to-date knowledge of the law and procedures," said the President.

He further said that over 18,000 courts have been computerized in the nation. The president said, "Another benefit of this technological intervention is that due to these initiatives, use of papers has decreased, which helps conserve the natural resources."

“We, the people of India, have high expectations from the judiciary. Society expects judges to be knowledgeable, prudent, affectionate, dignified and impartial. Quality is given more importance than numbers in the judicial system. And, to meet these requirements, it is very important to keep updating the training procedures, knowledge, technology, and judicial skills. Thus, even at the induction level and in-service training, the role of state judicial academies becomes very important in educating judges in a manner to measure up to expectation," the president said.

