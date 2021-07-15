Odisha Bandh: Left parties, Congress to protest against rising fuel prices today

New Delhi: The left parties in Odisha along with Congress will observe a six-hour bandh on Thursday (July 15) against the unprecedented hike in prices of petroleum products and essential commodities. The bandh has been called by left parties including CPI, CPI(M) Forward Bloc and CPI(ML-Liberation)- from 6 AM to 12 noon.

In view of the bandh, the Odisha government directed all district collectors to ensure essential services are not hit, PTI reported. Special Secretary (Home Department), Santosh Bala in a letter to Collectors and District Magistrates defined all measures necessary during the strike which include keeping all essential services functional. Bala also warned that vehicular traffic, as well as train services, can also likely be affected during the bandh.

Bala also asked officials to take advance measures in their offices in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack to ensure that official work remains unaffected.

The Odisha government is concerned that the protestors may close down business establishments, market places, government offices, courts, petrol pumps, banks and financial institutions during the strike.

Meanwhile, Congress had launched a 10-day nationwide agitation against inflation and unemployment on July 7. As the fuel prices continue to hike across the country and have even crossed Rs 100 in many states including Odisha, the Congress party decided to run a signature campaign at all petrol pumps demanding a reduction in fuel prices.

(With agency inputs)

