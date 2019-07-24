Odisha: BJD's Sabitri Agarwalla wins from Patkura Assembly constituency

Biju Janata Dal (BJD) candidate Sabitri Agarwalla won from the Patkura Assembly constituency in Odisha by defeating Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) candidate Bijay Mohapatra. Agarwalla, the wife of deceased BJD leader Bed Prakash Agarwalla, won by a huge margin of over 17,920 votes.

The seat, in Kendrapara district of the state, lay vacant after Bed Prakash Agarwalla passed away on April 20.

The polling in Patkura was scheduled to be held on April 29, but couldn`t take place due to the death of Agarwalla. It was rescheduled for May 19, but could not be held due to Cyclone Fani.

A total of 18 rounds of counting was done for 309 polling booths. Around 72.69 per cent of the total 2,44,747 voters had exercised their franchise in the polling for the Patkura Assembly seat.