CHSE Odisha +2 (12th) Science, Commerce Result 2021 declared by Odisha Board at orissaresults.nic.in

New Delhi: The Odisha Council for Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) declared the Odisha board CHSE +2 Science and Commerce result 2021 today (July 31, 2021) at 12:30 pm. The Odisha Board announced the class 12 results on its official website of the Council for Higher Secondary Education - orissaresults.nic.in.

Over 3.5 lakh students were eagerly waiting for the CHSE to announce results for science and commerce streams. The students can now check their scorecard by entering their roll numbers and other credentials.

Direct link to check CHSE +2 Science and Commerce result 2021

Here’s how to check Odisha Class 12 Result 2021:

Step 1: Visit the official website of CHSE- orissaresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the 'Odisha board CHSE +2 Science and Commerce result 2021' link

Step 3: Enter login credentials like roll number and registration number

Step 4: Submit and view the Odisha +2 result

Step 5: Take a print of the mark sheets for future reference

Here are the websites to check Odisha Board Class 12 Result 2021:

orissaresults.nic.in

Orissaresults.nic.in

Bseodisha.ac.in

The students need to note that the Odisha board CHSE +2 Science and Commerce 2021 exams were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic this year, following which the state board decided to awarded scores to the regular students in the theory papers on basis of their performances in Class 10th board exams.

Live TV