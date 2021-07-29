Odisha Board Class 12 Results 2021: CHSE to announce Science, Commerce results on July 31

New Delhi: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) will announce the results of class 12 Science and Commerce streams on July 31. Odisha's School and Mass Education Department, in a statement on Wednesday, announced that the much-awaited class 12 results for the science and commerce stream will be out by July 31.

The students need to note that the council is yet to officially announce dates for Arts and Vocational studies results. The CHSE said that no decision on the results of Arts and Vocational studies have been taken since some paperwork was pending with the department

Additionally, a petition in this regard has been filed in the Supreme Court by the state government, requesting the apex board to provide some more time to publish the results of Arts and Vocational studies exams.

Last month, the Supreme Court had asked state boards to declare the results for class 12 exams by July 31.

On June 5, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had announced cancellation of class 12 examination for the year 2021, stating that the lives of the students was the top priority for the state government amid the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. The results will be declared based on an assessment formula.

