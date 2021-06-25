Odisha BSE result 2021: Odisha board to declare class 10 results today, check details here

New Delhi: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha will declare the result of the Odisha High School Certificate (HSC) Class 10 exam 2021 on Friday (June 25, 2021). According to a statement, Odisha class 10 Result 2021 for Annual HSC, State Open School Certificate and Madhyama Examination will be placed before the examination committee today at 1 pm for approval.

“After being approved by the Examination Committee, the results of all the above three examinations will be published from the BSE (Board of Secondary Education) head office at Cuttack at 4 pm,” an official release said.

How to check results online:

The notification also revealed that once released, the students will be able to access their results on the official website - bseodisha.ac.in and bseodisha.nic.in- from 6 pm onwards.

How to check results via SMS:

In case of non-availability of internet facility, the service can be made available on mobile phones. For this, one has to type OR01, add space, roll number and send an SMS to 5676750, the BSE added.

Marking scheme:

The evaluation has been split into two: 40 percent from the performance of class 9 and 60 percent from the performance in Class 10 practice tests.

This is for the first time that the results of class 10 are going to be declared without holding the annual examinations.

Earlier, on April 21, 2021, the Odisha board had announced that due to rising COVID-19 cases in the state the board examination is being cancelled for the current academic year (2021-22). Around 650,000 students were to write the board examination. The Odisha Board class 10 exams were scheduled to be conducted from May 3 to May 15.

