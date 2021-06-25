हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Odisha board 10th result 2021

Odisha BSE result 2021 to be announced today, here's steps to check your marksheet

Representational Image (Credits: PTI)

New Delhi: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha will declare the result of the HSC Class 10 exam 2021 on Friday (June 25, 2021). According to the notification, Odisha class 10 Result 2021 for Annual HSC will be placed before the examination committee today at 1 pm for approval. “After being approved by the Examination Committee, the results of all the above three examinations will be published from the BSE (Board of Secondary Education) head office at Cuttack at 4 pm,” an official release said.

How to check results online:

Step 1- Visit the official website of Board of Secondary Education, Odisha- bseodisha.ac.in and bseodisha.nic.in.

Step 2- Click on the link “Odisha 10th Result 2021”.

Step 3- Enter the login credentials to check and download the result.

Step 4- Take a print of the marksheet for any future reference.

ALSO READ: Odisha BSE result 2021: Odisha board to declare class 10 results today, check details here

In case of non-availability of internet facility, the service can be made available on mobile phones. For this, one has to type OR01, add space, roll number and send an SMS to 5676750, the BSE added. The evaluation has been split into two: 40 percent from the performance of class 9 and 60 percent from the performance in Class-10 practice tests.

This is for the first time that the results of class 10 are going to be declared without holding the annual examinations.

