Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has ordered a judicial inquiry into the alleged torture of an army officer and the “sexual assault” of his fiancée at a police station. The state government is committed to taking strict action against any individuals or officials found guilty, Majhi said. According to a release from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), Justice Chittaranjan Das will preside over the inquiry, which is expected to submit a report within 60 days.

The state government has also requested the Orissa High Court to oversee the investigation being conducted by the Crime Branch of the Odisha Police. Emphasizing the rule of law, Majhi asserted that his government respects the Indian Army. "The state government is fully concerned about the dignity, safety, and rights of women," the CMO statement said on Sunday evening.

Meanwhile, the Odisha government has suspended five personnel from the Bharatpur police station and filed a case against them for “torturing the army officer and sexually harassing his fiancée.”

The alleged incident occurred on September 15 when the army officer, stationed in West Bengal, and his fiancée visited the Bharatpur police station to file a complaint about road rage, claiming they were harassed by local youths.

However, a verbal altercation ensued between the couple and several policemen, after which the officer and his fiancée were reportedly assaulted at the police station.

BJD president and Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik has called for a court-monitored SIT probe along with a judicial inquiry into the incident. The opposition party has also announced a Bhubaneswar bandh on September 24.