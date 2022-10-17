Odisha Colleges to remain CLOSED on Oct 30, 31 due to THIS REASON- Details here

Odisha: The Directorate of Higher Education, DHE Odisha has released a notice mentioning that the classes, extra classes, practical classes etc., which are coming under the Directorate of Higher Education Department will remain suspended as the Combined Police Service Examination is going to be held. "In view Combined Police Service Examination (CPSE-2019) which will be conducted by Odisha Police Recruitment Board on 30.10.2022 (Sunday-from 09.30 AM to 04.30 PM) & 31.10.2022 (Monday-from 09.30 AM to 12.30 PM)," said the notice posted by the DHE, Odisha on Twitter.

The list of colleges where the Combined Police Service Examination, or CPSE, will be held was also made public by the Directorate of Higher Education. The list includes the names of the colleges, the total number of applicants who will take the exam there on Days 1 and 2, as well as the district name.

Odisha Police Recruitment Board will be conducting the CPSE for the candidates on October 30 and 31. Candidates are advised to carry their admit card once it is issued without fail to the exam centre.