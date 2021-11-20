Odisha COVID-19 unlock: Cinema halls, auditoriums allowed to reopen, check full SOPs here

New Delhi: With decline in COVID-19 cases, the Odisha government has decided to reopen cinemas, auditoriums, assembly halls and allow cultural activities from Saturday (November 20).

In an order dated November 18, Special Relief Commissioner P.K. Jena said cultural gatherings, programmes including melodies, orchestra, jatra, opera, dances-classical, folk can be organised with strict adherence to coronavirus protocols. Notedly, maximum 2,000 people will be allowed keeping in mind the size of the ground. The attendees will have to adhere to physical distancing rule and the seating arrangement has to be made accordingly.

Govt of Odisha allows cultural activities including melodies, orchestra/ jatra...with Covid protocols; also allows auditoriums, assembly halls/similar facilities to open with COVID protocols pic.twitter.com/Cs1zChv0ci — ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2021

"As far as possible, the organisers will have to make a facility for online booking of tickets. Otherwise, they have to open a sufficient number of counters to prevent crowding during physical booking of tickets," the official order said.

In case of indoor halls, the numbers of spectators will be 50 per cent of the seating capacity.

Moreover, auditoriums, assembly halls/similar facilities have also been permitted to reopen from Saturday. Cinema halls, theatres have been allowed to open with a cap of 50% and due compliance to COVID-19 norms.

Complete vaccination against the coronavirus or Rapid Antigen Test and RT-PCR negative report obtained within 72 hours prior to the function will be compulsory to attend the event.

"Persons with symptoms of influenza like infection and severe acute respiratory infection will not be allowed to the events while vulnerable groups of people such as persons above 65 years of age, persons with co-morbidities and pregnant women are not advised to attend such function, the order added.

Chewing of gutkha/paan and spitting at event place has been strictly prohibited.

Odisha on Saturday logged 239 new COVID-19 cases including 37 children, which pushed the total COVID-19 tally to 10,46,798. With two fresh fatalities, the coronavirus death toll climbed to 8,391, a health department official said.

(With agency inputs)

