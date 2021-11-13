Odisha, Andhra to experience heavy rainfall next week: IMD

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday (November 13, 2021) said that parts of Odisha and Andhra Pradesh may receive torrential rain next week as a fresh low-pressure area (Lopar) formed over the south Andaman Sea and adjoining Thailand coast.

The Met department stated that this low-pressure area may further intensify into a deep depression and is likely to move west-northwestwards. The weather system is expected to concentrate into a depression over the north Andaman Sea and adjoining the southeast Bay of Bengal by Monday, said IMD.

Adding that from there it is likely to continue to move west-northwestwards, intensify further and reach near Andhra Pradesh coast around Thursday, according to the bulletin.

IMD has also forecast that Andaman and Nicobar Islands are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall till Monday.

Meanwhile, the weather department also issued a yellow warning of downpour in Ganjam and Gajapati in south-coastal Odisha on Wednesday. Coastal Andhra Pradesh will very likely receive moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places.

Squall with wind speed gusting up to 65 kmph is likely to commence along with the Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha coasts from Wednesday.

The Met has advised the fisherfolk not to venture into the Andaman Sea and the southeast Bay of Bengal till Monday as sea conditions will be rough to very rough. They have been told to keep off of the Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha coasts on Wednesday and Thursday.

(With PTI inputs)

