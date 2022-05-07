हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Odisha cyclone

Odisha cyclone update: Low-pressure area forms over South Andaman Sea, to intensify into cyclone by May 8, says IMD

The low-pressure area over the South Andaman Sea and neighbouring South-East Bay of Bengal will intensity into a cyclonic storm around May 8, informed the Meteorological Centre in Bhubaneswar. 

Representational image (Credits:PTI)

New Delhi: The Low Pressure Area (LPA), formed over South Andaman Sea, is likely to intensify into a depression by today (May 7, 2022) evening and further into a cyclonic storm by Sunday evening, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Friday.

"The #LowPressure Area over South Andaman Sea and neighbouring South-East Bay of Bengal. It will intensify into a #Cyclonicstorm around May 8, 2022," the MeT tweeted.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, the Special Relief Commissioner and Additional Chief Secretary to Government (Disaster Management), Pradeep Kumar Jena asked the District Collectors of Coastal District to stay prepared for a possible cyclone over the Bay of Bengal.

Jena said that 17 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams, 20 Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) teams and 175 fire fighting teams have been kept on standby in the state.

The fishermen are also advised not to venture into the Andaman Sea area, adjoining Southeast and East-central Bay of Bengal from May 5 to May 8. 

Odisha Special Relief Commissioner wrote to 18 district collectors in the state, including Ganjam, Gajapati, Puri, Khurda, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Balasore, Nayagarh, Cuttack, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Dhenkanal, Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada and Kandhamal, and asked them to prepare in advance to reduce the impact of the possible cyclone.

Jena directed the district collectors to keep a close watch at IMD’s forecasts and send a compliance report on the recommended measures with detailed information on arrangements made in their respective districts.

(With agency inputs)

