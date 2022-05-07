New Delhi: The Low Pressure Area (LPA), formed over South Andaman Sea, is likely to intensify into a depression by today (May 7, 2022) evening and further into a cyclonic storm by Sunday evening, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Friday.

"The #LowPressure Area over South Andaman Sea and neighbouring South-East Bay of Bengal. It will intensify into a #Cyclonicstorm around May 8, 2022," the MeT tweeted.

A Low Pressure Area lies over South Andaman Sea & adjoining Southeast BoB at 0830 hours IST of today, .To move northwestwards and intensify into a Depression over southeast Bay of Bengal by 7th May evening and into a Cyclonic Storm over eastcentral BoB by 8th May evening pic.twitter.com/37GFGOH4Bt — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) May 6, 2022

The low-pressure area over the South Andaman Sea and neighbouring South-East Bay of Bengal will intensity into a cyclonic storm around May 8, informed the Meteorological Centre in Bhubaneswar.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, the Special Relief Commissioner and Additional Chief Secretary to Government (Disaster Management), Pradeep Kumar Jena asked the District Collectors of Coastal District to stay prepared for a possible cyclone over the Bay of Bengal.

Jena said that 17 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams, 20 Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) teams and 175 fire fighting teams have been kept on standby in the state.

The fishermen are also advised not to venture into the Andaman Sea area, adjoining Southeast and East-central Bay of Bengal from May 5 to May 8.

ALSO READ | Odisha cyclone alert: State government asks district authorities to stay on high alert - Key points

Odisha Special Relief Commissioner wrote to 18 district collectors in the state, including Ganjam, Gajapati, Puri, Khurda, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Balasore, Nayagarh, Cuttack, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Dhenkanal, Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada and Kandhamal, and asked them to prepare in advance to reduce the impact of the possible cyclone.

Jena directed the district collectors to keep a close watch at IMD’s forecasts and send a compliance report on the recommended measures with detailed information on arrangements made in their respective districts.

(With agency inputs)