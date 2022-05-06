New Delhi: Amidst a possible cyclone formation in the Bay of Bengal, Odisha Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Pradeep Kumar Jena on Thursday (May 6, 2022) said that the state government is ready to face any eventuality. Jena said that 17 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams, 20 Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) teams and 175 fire fighting teams have been kept on standby in the state.

“These can be mobilised at any moment as per the need of the hours. The ODRAF teams can be further divided into 60 sub-units in case of any eventuality and requirement,” Jena said.

According to news agency PTI report, Odisha government has asked collectors of 18 districts to be prepared for a possible cyclone coming in from Bay of Bengal.

- The India Meteorological Department has informed the Odisha government that a low-pressure area is likely to form over South Andaman Sea and its neighbourhood in the next 48 hours under the influence of a cyclonic circulation and then move in north-westward direction.

- Odisha Special Relief Commissioner wrote to 18 district collectors in the state, including Ganjam, Gajapati, Puri, Khurda, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Balasore, Nayagarh, Cuttack, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Dhenkanal, Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada and Kandhamal, and asked them to prepare in advance to reduce the impact of the possible cyclone.

- Jena directed the district collectors to keep a close watch at IMD’s forecasts and send a compliance report on the recommended measures with detailed information on arrangements made in their respective districts by today.

- Jena also asked the district collectors to identify the vulnerable people and shift them to safe shelters, prepare a detailed evacuation plan for those living in kutcha houses, near the coast or in low lying areas.

- The state’s Special Relief Commissioner instructed the officials to make sure elderly, the disabled, women and children are sent to designated geo-tagged shelter buildings.

- All safe shelter buildings, permanent or temporary, should be geo-tagged and a team comprising three local officials - two male and one woman such as ASHA workers, lady teachers, lady constables and home guards should be put in charge of each of them, he instructed.

- They should check the water supply, functional toilets, generators, inflatable tower lights, mechanical cutters and other equipment available at these shelters, Jena said in the letter.

- The district emergency operation center and control rooms of other offices must operate round the clock with adequate manpower and ensure that all communication equipment are in working condition, the letter added.

- Additionally, the IMD indicted that conditions are favourable for the formation of a storm next week.

