Odisha floats global tender for COVID-19 vaccine procurement

New Delhi: In order to meet the shortage of COVID-19 vaccines, Odisha State Medical Corporation (OSMC) has floated online global bids from manufacturers to procure the jabs.

OSMC has floated a global e-Tender for the supply of 3.80 crore COVID-19 vaccines which the bidders are required to supply in four phases and the state government will issue a separate purchase order for each of them, ANI reported.

"Odisha State Medical Corporation (OSMC) has invited online global bids through an e-Tender portal for supply of the 3.80 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine from manufacturers", a notice by the Odisha government read.

The bidders will not be permitted to withdraw their bid after the opening of the technical bid, within the minimum bid validity period of 180 days and also after accepting the Letter of Intent. Successful bidders will be provided with online tracking facility for knowing goods delivery status at the consignee location and progress on payment by OSMCL, the news agency reported.

On May 10, the state cabinet had approved the proposal to float a global tender for acquiring coronavirus vaccines.

Meanwhile, the Odisha government has comprised a seven-member state-level committee to monitor the rising cases of Mucormycosis or Black Fungus amongst COVID -19 patients.

"In view of the reported rise in the incidence of Mucormycosis (Black Fungus) amongst the COVID-19 patients on Corticosteroids and other immunosuppressive drugs and also amongst patients in the post COVID period in the State, Odisha Government has constituted a State Level Committee", the government said in a press release.

Odisha recorded 12,390 new cases in the last 24 hours, while 22 COVID-related deaths and 8,665 recoveries were also reported on Friday, as per the state health bulletin.

(With ANI inputs)

