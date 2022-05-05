New Delhi: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday has issued an alert on the possibility of a cyclone on the Odisha coast in the coming week. Urging the public to not panic, an IMD scientist stated that a low-pressure area may be formed in the South Andaman sea and its neighbourhood around May 6.

The low-pressure area will move in the northwest which will further intensify into a deep depression after 48 hrs, i.e., on May 8.

“Cyclonic circulation yesterday around Andaman sea will repeat tomorrow and move towards the north-west. The system is very likely to intensify into a depression in the next 48 hours and move in the north-westward direction,” Umashankar Das, Senior Scientist, IMD told ANI.

Meanwhile, the state government has reviewed the preparedness for the cyclone. Here is the latest update on the developing Odisha cyclone