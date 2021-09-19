हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Odisha government to reopen colleges, universities from Monday, check guideline here

As per an order issued by the state government, the decision was taken due to "improvement in COVID-19 situation in the state".

Odisha government to reopen colleges, universities from Monday, check guideline here
Representational Image (Credits: PTI)

New Delhi: The Odisha government has announced that the public universities and non-government colleges for first-year students in the state will reopen from Monday (September 20, 2021). As per an order issued by the state government, the decision was taken due to "improvement in COVID-19 situation in the state".

The order also stated that hostels shall be reopened from Sunday (September 19, 2021) for the students and all possible COVID-19 prevention protocols shall be followed in the hostels.

Additionally, the state government also issued a set of latest guidelines that colleges and universities need to follow like teachers, staff and students residing in the containment zones shall not come to university and college and mandatory wearing of masks.

The detailed guidelines also stated that social distancing shall be adopted in classrooms, libraries, laboratories etc; and crowded classes can be divided into batches and teaching hours in a day can be extended. The order also directed the colleges and universities to keep an isolation room ready for any emergency.

Earlier, on Saturday, the Kerala government decided to reopen colleges and universities in the state following decline in COVID-19 cases.  Higher Education Department Joint Secretary Sajukumar, in an order, said classes for the final semesters of degree and post-graduate courses will be started, strictly adhering to COVID-19 health protocols.

"All institutions under the Higher Education department shall start functioning from October 4," it said.

