Odisha Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 Check Constituency Wise Odisha Full List Of Winners Losers Candidate Name Total Vote Margin and More

Odisha Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: The Odisha General Elections for its 21 Lok Sabha seats were held in four phases (Phase IV, V, VI, and VII) on May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1, respectively. The Election Commission of India (ECI) is set to announce the Lok Sabha election results 2024 winner candidates list. On Tuesday, June 4, the counting of votes will be done collectively across the country revealing the parliamentary representatives of Odisha along with other states.

The biggest political parties in Odisha are the Biju Janta Dal (BJD), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Indian National Congress. In 2019, the BJD won 12 seats, the BJP won eight, and the Congress won one. The exit polls for this year predict a solid comeback by the BJP in Odisha, giving a tough battle to BJD.

India Today—Axis My India exit poll predicts that the BJP would win 18-20 seats in Odisha in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, while the BJD will win only 0-2 seats. In terms of vote share, the BJP is expected to receive 51%, BJD 33%, and Congress 13%.The India Today-Axis My India exit poll was based on 5.8 lakh interviews done in all 543 parliamentary constituencies.

Prominent figures such as Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Mumbai police commissioner Arup Patnaik, Sambit Patra, Prafulla Mallick, RP Swain, Ashok Panda, and Basanti Hembram are contesting in the Odisha Lok Sabha Election 2024. Pradhan ran for the BJP in the Sambalpur Lok Sabha constituency against BJD candidate Pranab Prakash Das. He succeeded BJP MP Nitesh Ganga Deb.

Check Odisha Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Full List of Candidates

S.No. Candidate Name Constituency Party Winner/Loser Vote Margin 1 Ranjita Sahu Aska Odisha BJD TBD TBD 2 Debokanta Sharma Aska Odisha INC TBD TBD 3 Anita Subhadarshini Aska Odisha BJP TBD TBD 4 Lekhasri Samantsinghar Balasore Odisha BJD TBD TBD 5 Srikant Kumar Jena Balasore Odisha INC TBD TBD 6 Pratap Chandra Sarangi Balasore Odisha BJP TBD TBD 7 Pradeep Purohit Bargarh Odisha BJP TBD TBD 8 Sanjay Bhoi Bargarh Odisha INC TBD TBD 9 Parinita Mishra Bargarh Odisha BJD TBD TBD 10 Bhrugu Baxipatra Berhampur Odisha BJD TBD TBD 11 Rashmi Ranjan Patnaik Berhampur Odisha INC TBD TBD 12 Pradeep Kumar Panigrahy Berhampur Odisha BJP TBD TBD 13 Manjulata Mandal Bhadrak Odisha BJD TBD TBD 14 Anant Prasad Sethi Bhadrak Odisha INC TBD TBD 15 Abhimanyu Sethi Bhadrak Odisha BJP TBD TBD 16 Manmath Kumar Routray Bhubaneswar Odisha BJD TBD TBD 17 Yasir Nawaz Bhubaneswar Odisha INC TBD TBD 18 Aparajita Sarangi Bhubaneswar Odisha BJP TBD TBD 19 Smt. Sangeeta Kumari Singh Deo Bolangir Odisha BJP TBD TBD 20 Surendra Singh Bhoi Bolangir Odisha BJD TBD TBD 21 Manoj Mishra Bolangir Odisha INC TBD TBD 22 Suresh Mohapatra Cuttack Odisha INC TBD TBD 23 Bhartruhari Mahtab Cuttack Odisha BJP TBD TBD 24 Santrupt Misra Cuttack Odisha BJD TBD TBD 25 Rudra Narayan Pany Dhenkanal Odisha BJP TBD TBD 26 Abinash Samal Dhenkanal Odisha BJD TBD TBD 27 Smt. Sashmita Behera Dhenkanal Odisha INC TBD TBD 28 Rabindra Kumar Sethy Jagatsinghpur Odisha INC TBD TBD 29 Bibhu Prasad Tarai Jagatsinghpur Odisha BJP TBD TBD 30 Dr. Rajashree Mallick Jagatsinghpur Odisha BJD TBD TBD 31 Sarmistha Sethi Jajpur Odisha BJD TBD TBD 32 Anchal Das Jajpur Odisha INC TBD TBD 33 Dr. Rabindra Narayan Behera Jajpur Odisha BJP TBD TBD 34 Smt. Malvika Keshari Deo Kalahandi Odisha BJP TBD TBD 35 Lambodar Nial Kalahandi Odisha BJD TBD TBD 36 Draupadi Majhi Kalahandi Odisha INC TBD TBD 37 Amir Chand Nayak Kandhamal Odisha INC TBD TBD 38 Sukanta Kumar Panigrahi Kandhamal Odisha BJP TBD TBD 39 Achyutananda Samanta Kandhamal Odisha BJD TBD TBD 40 Siddharth Swarup Das Kendrapara Odisha INC TBD TBD 41 Baijayant Jay Panda Kendrapara Odisha BJP TBD TBD 42 Anshuman Mohanty Kendrapara Odisha BJD TBD TBD 43 Ananta Naik Keonjhar Odisha BJP TBD TBD 44 Dhanurjaya Sidu Keonjhar Odisha BJD TBD TBD 45 Binod Bihari Nayak Keonjhar Odisha INC TBD TBD 46 Kaleram Majhi Koraput Odisha BJP TBD TBD 47 Kausalya Hikaka Koraput Odisha BJD TBD TBD 48 Sapatgiri Shankar Ulaka Koraput Odisha INC TBD TBD 49 Naba Charan Majhi Mayurbhanj Odisha BJP TBD TBD 50 Balbhadra Majhi Nabarangpur Odisha BJP TBD TBD 51 Radeep Kumar Majhi Nabarangpur Odisha BJD TBD TBD 52 Bhujabal Majhi Nabarangpur Odisha INC TBD TBD 53 Smt. Suchitra Mohanthy Puri Odisha INC TBD TBD 54 Dr. Sambit Patra Puri Odisha BJP TBD TBD 55 Arup Mohan Patnaik Puri Odisha BJD TBD TBD 56 Dharmendra Pradhan Sambalpur Odisha BJP TBD TBD 57 Dulal Chandra Pradhan Sambalpur Odisha INC TBD TBD 58 Pranab Prakash Das Sambalpur Odisha BJD TBD TBD 59 Janardan Dehury Sundargarh Odisha INC TBD TBD 60 Dilip Kumar Tirkey Sundargarh Odisha BJD TBD TBD 61 Jual Oram Sundargarh Odisha BJP TBD TBD

The results in the table are updated in real-time.