Odisha Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Phase 5 Voting Timing, Key Candidates And Polling Constituencies

New Delhi: After completing the fourth phase of polls, the ongoing Lok Sabha elections will enter the fifth phase on May 20, encompassing 49 states across 8 states and Union Territories. The states going to polls in Phase 5 are Bihar(5), Jammu and Kashmir (1), Jharkhand (3), Ladakh (1), Maharashtra (13), Odisha (5), Uttar Pradesh (14), and West Bengal (7).

Odidha already polls for its 4 Lok Sabha seats in phase 4 on May 13 and is now all set to polls for its 5 constituencies in phase 5.

Phase 5 Voting Date And Time

The Lok Sabha elections for Phase 5 commence to be held on May 20 for 49 constituencies including 5 states and Union territories. The voting for all the seats will begin at 7 am and counting is scheduled to be held on June 4.

Odisha Lok Sabha Polls Phase 5 Key Candidates And Constituencies

Bargarh: Pradeep Purohit (BJP) vs Sanjay Bhoi (INC)

Sundargarh: Jual Oram (BJP) vs Janardan Dehury (INC)

Bolangir: Sangeeta Kumari Singh Deo (BJP) vs Manoj Mishra (INC)

Kandhama: Sukanata Kumar Panigrahi (BJP) vs Amir Chand Nayak (INC)

Aska: Anita Subhadarshini (BJP) vs Debakanta Sarma (INC)