Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2750306
NewsIndia
LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2024

Odisha Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Phase 5 Voting Timing, Key Candidates And Polling Constituencies

The Lok Sabha elections for Phase 5 sheduled to be held on May 20 for 49 constituencies including 5 states and Union territories. The voting for all the seats will begin at 7 am.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: May 18, 2024, 09:37 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Odisha Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Phase 5 Voting Timing, Key Candidates And Polling Constituencies

New Delhi: After completing the fourth phase of polls, the ongoing Lok Sabha elections will enter the fifth phase on May 20, encompassing 49 states across 8 states and Union Territories. The states going to polls in Phase 5 are Bihar(5), Jammu and Kashmir (1), Jharkhand (3), Ladakh (1), Maharashtra (13), Odisha (5), Uttar Pradesh (14), and West Bengal (7).

Odidha already polls for its 4 Lok Sabha seats in phase 4 on May 13 and is now all set to polls for its 5 constituencies in phase 5.

Phase 5 Voting Date And Time

The Lok Sabha elections for Phase 5 commence to be held on May 20 for 49 constituencies including  5 states and Union territories. The voting for all the seats will begin at 7 am and counting is scheduled to be held on June 4.

Odisha Lok Sabha Polls Phase 5 Key Candidates And Constituencies

Bargarh: Pradeep Purohit (BJP) vs Sanjay Bhoi (INC)

Sundargarh: Jual Oram (BJP) vs Janardan Dehury (INC)

Bolangir: Sangeeta Kumari Singh Deo (BJP) vs Manoj Mishra (INC)

Kandhama: Sukanata Kumar Panigrahi (BJP) vs Amir Chand Nayak (INC)

Aska: Anita Subhadarshini (BJP) vs Debakanta Sarma (INC)

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: ₹37.5 crore seized by ED belongs to Alamgir
DNA Video
DNA: Why is Saran seat special?
DNA Video
DNA: Why are Indians so angry?
DNA Video
DNA: A pile of expired chocolates recovered
DNA Video
DNA: New rule for Kedarnath pilgrims
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report from Rae Bareli amid Lok Sabha Elections
DNA Video
DNA: Why did Maliwal go to CM House?
DNA Video
DNA: Australia and US unveil undersea drones
DNA Video
DNA: High Court's instructions on false dowry system!
DNA Video
DNA: France Declares Emergency In New Caledonia As Protests Rage