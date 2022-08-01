OJEE 2022: The registration process for the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) 2022 round 2, or special round will begin today, August 1. The application form for the 2nd round of the Odisha JEE will release on the official website at ojee.nic.in. Those candidates who are seeking admission into BTech, LE-Tech (Diploma), LE-Tech (BSc), MCA, MBA, BPharm and MPharm programmes can apply by visiting the official website. Candidates who wish to apply for the OJEE round 2 exam can register themselves on the official website-- ojee.nic.in.

The last to apply for the entrance exam in August 7, 2022 till 11 pm. The OJEE round 2 special exam 2022 will be held in the last week of August or first week of September 2022.

Odisha OJEE 2022 Round 2: Here is how you can apply

- Visit the official website - ojee.nic.in.

- On the Homepage, click on the round 2 OJEE 2022 registration link.

- Enter your login credentials.

- Fill in the application form and upload all the required documents.

- Pay the application fee and submit the form

- Download and take a print out for future references.

Candidates applying for OJEE 2022 2nd round must note that the results (ranks) of this round shall only be used for allotment of the vacant seats after the 1st phase counselling. OJEE counselling 2022 for the Phase 1 exam will start from 10 August, 2022. OJEE Result 2022 was declared on July 17, 2022.