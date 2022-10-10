Odisha OTET 2022 registration begins on bseodisha.ac.in, direct link to apply here

Odisha TET 2022: The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha has commenced the application process for the Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test, OTET 2022. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the Odisha TET 2022 on the official website - bseodisha.ac.in. The last date to register for the OTET 2022 is October 19, 2022.

OTET 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Candidates applying under category A for OTET 2022 exam should be 12tyh passed with at least 50% marks and hold a 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education (CT or D.El.Ed.) or 12th with 45% marks and 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education or 12th with 50% marks and 2-year Diploma in Education (Special Education) or Graduates and two-year Diploma in Elementary Education or Graduation with at least 50% marks and Bachelor of Education (B.Ed.).

Candidates applying under category B should have Graduation and 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education OR Graduation with at least 45% marks with B.Ed. orGraduation with at least 50% marks with B.Ed in accordance with the NCTE or 12th with at least 50% marks and 4-year B.El.Ed/B.A./ B.Sc, Ed or B.A. Ed./ B.Sc. Ed.or Graduation with at least 50% marks and B.Ed.

OTET 2022 Application Fee

Candidates belonging to SC/ST category are required to pay Rs 400/- to apply for OTET 2022 while all other candidates will have to pay Rs 600/- as an application fee.

Here's how to apply for OTET 2022

Visit the official website of BSE Odisha - bseodisha.ac.in

Click on “New Registration”, Registration OTET-2022 (2nd)” and submit your details

Login to you Account

Fill in Personal Information, Educational Qualification, Address, and other details

Pay the application fee and submit the OTET 2022 application form

Download the application form and save it for future references

OTET Exam consists of 2 papers - Paper-I and Paper-II. Questions will be set to assess the candidate’s ability to analyze, interpret and apply the subject matter. There shall be no negative marking. OTET Exam Date will be announced soon.