Odisha Pavilion Receives High Plaudits At IITF-2023

Imbued with the beauty of ancient art and craft and buoyant with the spirit of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, the Odisha Pavilion at the 42nd edition of the India International Trade Fair (IITF-2023) is enticing visitors galore. The Pavilion not only embodies the state's ancient maritime trade but also showcases noble agricultural products, ethically woven handlooms, and artefacts. The maritime boat, which has historically been known as 'Boita', set up at the centre of the exhibition arena, is a cynosure to a myriad of eyes.

The wrapping of its body with the Pattachitra of Ragurajpur, applique of Pipili, and Sambalapuri fabric displays excellence in handicrafts of the State. The bemusing art & architecture adorning the facia magnifies the beauty of the pavilion. The stunning Konark Wheels stuck on the outside walls have turned out to be selfie points.

The Odisha pavilion with 24 stalls, including famous handloom outlets and government departments, embodies the spirit of 'Unity through Trade.' This underscores the state's commitment to fostering a collaborative environment where trade serves as a bridge between diverse cultures and communities, including the representation of tribal groups at the fair.

This year's exhibition is especially significant as it features a strong representation of tribal groups. A major highlight is the active participation of women, who are at the forefront of the entire production process. In line with the Mission Shakti initiative, the pavilion emphasizes women's empowerment, showcasing the state's commitment to gender equality and the central role of women in driving economic growth.

On the inaugural day of IITF-2023, the pavilion was unveiled by Shri Ashok Chandra Panda, Honourable Minister of Social Security and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, Public Enterprises and Science & Technology, Government of Odisha, in the august presence of Shri Sanjay Kumar Singh (IAS, Principal Secretary, Information & Public Relations Department, Government of Odisha) and Shri Ravi Kant (IPS, Resident Commissioner, Government of Odisha) and other dignitaries and officials.

The India International Trade Fair is one of the biggest and most prestigious trade fairs in the country, attracting thousands of domestic and foreign exhibitors to showcase their unique products, services, and initiatives. Organized by the India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, the 42nd edition of the IITF is scheduled between November 14th and 27th, 2023.