topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
ODISHA SEXTORTION CASE

Odisha ‘sextortion’ case: ED attaches Rs 3.4 crore luxurious house of Archana Nag under anti-money laundering law

The ED said the state police complaint states that the lady blackmailer Archana Nag, and her husband (Chand) with the assistance of Shradhanjali Behera and Khageswar Patra generated properties worth crores of rupees through extortion by way of honey trapping high profile and rich people.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 11, 2023, 06:31 PM IST|Source: ANI
  • Earlier, the ED seized two high-end vehicles worth Rs 56.5 lakhs under Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002
  • Archana Nag is accused of amassing over Rs 30 crore along with her husband
  • Bhubaneshwar Police arrested Archana, her husband and her Associate Khageswar on the charges of blackmailing

Trending Photos

Odisha ‘sextortion’ case: ED attaches Rs 3.4 crore luxurious house of Archana Nag under anti-money laundering law

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate has attached a house worth Rs 3.64 crore of Archana Nag, prime accused in an alleged sextortion case of Odisha, under the anti-money laundering law, the federal agency said on Wednesday. ''A luxurious house of the prime accused Archana Nag worth Rs 3.64 crore has been attached in connection with ongoing money laundering investigation into the high-profile sextortion racket being run in and around the city of Bhubaneswar,'' the agency said in a statement.

The ED said the state police complaint states that the lady blackmailer namely Archana Nag, and her husband (Chand) with the assistance of Shradhanjali Behera and Khageswar Patra generated properties worth crores of rupees through extortion by way of honey trapping high profile and rich people and secretly making their videos and threatening and blackmailing them for lodging false police cases against them and making viral of their videos in social media.

Earlier, the ED seized two high-end vehicles worth Rs 56.5 lakhs under section 17 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002. ED had recorded an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) for taking up an investigation under the provisions of the PMLA against Archana Nag, her husband Jagabandhu Chand, Shradhanjali Behera, and Khageswar Patra on the basis of two separate FIRs registered by Bhubaneshwar Police.

The central agency is probing the assets and cash amassed by alleged blackmailer Archana Nag, her husband Jagabandhu Chand and their associates, over a few years. The ED has traced Rs 2.5 crore deposits in the bank accounts of Archana and Jagabandhu between 2017 and 2022 and investigating the matter.

Archana Nag belongs to Kalahandi and she is accused of amassing over Rs 30 crore along with her husband between 2018 and 2022 by blackmailing and threatening some politicians and affluent people.

Bhubaneshwar Police arrested Archana, her husband and her Associate Khageswar on the charges of blackmailing and are now lodged in Bhubaneshwar jail. Further investigation, in this case, is under progress.

Live Tv

Odisha Sextortion Casehoney-trap caseArchana NagJharpada jailAkshya ParijaJagabandhu ChandEDEnforcement DirectorateOdisha

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: EXCLUSIVE ground report on sea cucumber smuggling
DNA Video
DNA: 200 crore corona bombs can explode from China
DNA Video
DNA: When poet Bharatendu Harishchandra died in 1885
DNA Video
DNA: After all, whose evil gaze fell upon Joshimath?
DNA Video
DNA: Double attack of 'cold' and 'corona' on the heart
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Mayor election stage or WWE arena?
DNA Video
Sammed Shikharji Controversy: Jain Saint Dies After Fasting In Protest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Survey report' of the shifting land of Joshimath
DNA Video
DNA: Who is melting Europe in winter?
DNA Video
DNA: When the hottest day ever recorded in Antarctica in 1974