Odisha Train Accident Probe: Signal Engineer Goes Missing After Questioning; House Sealed BY CBI

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday sealed the rented house of Soro Section signal junior engineer (JE) in its investigation into the Odisha triple train tragedy.

Last Updated: Jun 20, 2023, 09:55 AM IST|Source: IANS

New Delhi: In a major move in its investigation into the Odisha triple train tragedy, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday sealed the rented house of Soro Section signal junior engineer (JE). According to reports, a CBI team reached the rented house of JE Amir Khan near Annapurna Rice Mill in Soro on Monday, and found that the house was locked. Later, they sealed the house of Khan.

A source said that two CBI personnel are also keeping a watch on the house. The CBI had earlier questioned him during the course of their investigation at an undisclosed location.

However, the signal JE and his family are reportedly missing from the rented place after the tragic accident at Bahanaga that resulted in the deaths of 292 passengers so far.

Meanwhile, the CBI officials have also visited the house of Bahanaga station master for investigation.

