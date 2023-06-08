topStoriesenglish2619000
NewsIndia
ODISHA TRAIN ACCIDENT

Days After Balasore Train Tragedy, Six Labourers Run Over By Goods Train In Odisha's Jajpur

The six labourers who were killed at the Jajpur Keonjhar Road railway station had sheltered from heavy rain under the goods train when it started rolling.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 08, 2023, 08:17 AM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: Days after a major accident involving three trains in Odisha's Balasore district, at least six labourers were killed and two others critically injured in the state's Jajpur district after being run over by a goods train on Wednesday. The labourers at the Jajpur Keonjhar Road railway station had sheltered from heavy rain under the goods train when it started rolling.

"There was a sudden thunderstorm. The labourers were working at a railway siding where a goods train was standing stationary. They sheltered under it but unfortunately, the goods train which did not have an engine attached to it started moving causing the accident," the news agency PTI quoted said a railway spokesperson as saying.

In a statement, the East Coast Railway said, "The contractual labourers engaged by a contractor for railway work took shelter under the stabled rake to get protection from the wind and rain of Norwester near Jajpur Keonjar Road (station)."

The reserve rake without an engine started rolling due to the thunderstorm causing the accident, it added.

The injured persons were admitted to SCB Medical College and Hospital at Cuttack.

