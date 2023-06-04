Odisha Train Accident: Special Train From Balasore Arrives In Chennai

Chennai: A special train from Balasore carrying passengers affected by the horrific accident and derailment on Friday, arrived in Chennai in the wee hours of Sunday, informed officials. Tamil Nadu's minister for Health and Family Welfare, Ma Subramanian' and Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management, KKSSR Ramachandran were present at Chennai's MGR Central Railway Station to receive the passengers.

Speaking at a press briefing, Ma Subramanian said special medical arrangements have been made at all major government hospitals to provide medical help to the passengers. He added, "Special arrangements have been made at all major government hospitals, with 305 doctors ready to provide medical help to the passengers. 207 ICUs and 250 beds have been arranged at six major government hospitals in Chennai. A medical team has been put together to examine the passengers at the airport as well."

He added that free buses provided by the state Transport department will take the passengers to their desired destinations. "All the passengers are safe. Seven of them are nursing minor wounds while 2 more are being treated for serious injuries. We have sent them to Rajiv Gandhi government hospital for X-rays and further treatment," the minister said.

He added that after receiving treatment, all the passengers will be sent to their respective districts. "We are monitoring the rescue and relief operation and other activities. Chief Minister MK Stalin is also personally monitoring everything via control rooms. The ministers, who were sent to Odisha, will stay there till the rescue and relief operation is completed," Subramanian said.

Meanwhile, the official toll in the devastating train accident was pegged at 288 so far, with 1,000 more sustaining injuries. A report quoted officials as saying that a total of 1,175 injured passengers in the Balasore train derailment were admitted to various government and private hospitals. Of these, 793 have been discharged after treatment. Currently, 382 passengers are undergoing treatment in various government and private hospitals. The condition two of them is said to be critical, the report said.

The preliminary report on the tragedy said the three-way accident involved Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Coromandel Express and a goods train on three separate tracks at Bahanaga Bazar Station in Balasore district. As many as 17 coaches of these two passenger trains were derailed and severely damaged in the accident on Friday evening.