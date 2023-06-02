Odisha Train Derailment: 3 NDRF Units, Over 50 Fire Services Sent To Accident Site; Rescue Ops Underway

Bhubaneswar: Three units of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), over 50 fire services with full equipment have rushed to Odisha's Balasore, where a passenger train hit the derailed coaches of another train, leaving at least 50 dead and over 400 people injured. Four units of the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) and 60 ambulances were working to rescue the injured, officials said.

NDRF's first team of 22 members from Balasore Railway Station (BLS) has already reached the site. Another team from Centralised Traffic Control (CTC) of 32 members started half an hour before, said officials. Taking note of the train mishap in Odisha, State Chief Secretary Pradeep Jena said that the rescue operation is underway.

"An unfortunate train accident has taken place in Balasore district. As a result, a few bogies of the Coromandel Express have been derailed and some damage to the bogies have been reported. The District Magistrate, the IG of Baleshwar Range, SP Balasore have already reached the site with other senior officials of the District Administration," Jena said.

Jena said that Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has directed all the officials to coordinate and support the entire relief and rescue operations.

Odisha Train Derailment

At least 50 people died and 350 people were injured as a three-way accident involving Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Coromandel Express and a goods train on three separate tracks occurred at Bahanagar in Odisha's Balasore district on Friday evening. The accident happened around 7.20 PM near Bahanaga Bazar station when the train was on its way to Chennai Central Station from the Shalimar Station near Kolkata, the officials said.

Odisha's Special Relief Commissioner Satyabrata Sahoo earlier said dozens of people have so far been admitted to the Balasore Medical College and Hospital. According to reports, several people were trapped under the derailed coaches, and locals were assisting emergency services personnel to rescue them, but darkness was hindering the operation.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik directed Sahoo and Revenue Minister Pramila Malik to rush to the accident site, officials said. Accident relief trains have been dispatched to the spot, a South Eastern Railway official said.

Helpline Numbers Issued

The Odisha government has issued helpline number 06782-262286. The railway helplines are 033-26382217 (Howrah), 8972073925 (Kharagpur), 8249591559 (Balasore) and 044- 25330952 (Chennai).

PM Modi 'Distressed' By Train Derailment, Assures Full Help

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the Coromandel Express train derailment in Odisha's Balasore district in which over 150 people have been injured and casualties are feared. PM Modi took to Twitter to inform that he has taken stock of the situation in Odisha's Balasore where an express train collided with a freight train, leaving at least 30 dead and many injured.

“Distressed by the train accident in Odisha. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. Spoke to Railway Minister @AshwiniVaishnaw and took stock of the situation. Rescue ops are underway at the site of the mishap and all possible assistance is being given to those affected,” the prime minister said in a tweet. The Prime Minister said the rescue operations are underway at the site of the accident and all possible assistance is being to those affected by the mishap.

President Droupadi Murmu on Friday said she was "deeply anguished" by the loss of lives in an unfortunate train accident in Odisha and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured. "Deeply anguished to know about the loss of lives in an unfortunate rail accident in Balasore, Odisha. My heart goes out to the bereaved families. I pray for the success of rescue operations and quick recovery of the injured," Murmu said in a tweet.