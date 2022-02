New Delhi: In view of the declining number of Covid-19 cases, the Uttar Pradesh government has announced to resume offices at full strength from Monday (February 14, 2022).

The Yogi Adityanath-led government also announced to reopen all schools in the state from class nursery to class 8 from February 14.

It also allowed gyms, swimming pools and restaurants to function as earlier keeping in place all the Covid-19 guidelines.

Uttar Pradesh currently has a total of 15,276 active Covid-19 cases.

