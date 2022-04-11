New Delhi: Days after Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath's office's Twitter account was hacked, a series of strange tweets were posted from the official account of the Uttar Pradesh government’s handle on Monday (April 11, 2022).

The UP government’s official handle was hacked for at least 9 minutes at 11:21 am today. The account was restored later.

One tweet said, "In celebration for the reveal of the Beanz Official Collection, we have opened up an airdrop to all active NFT traders in the community for the next 24 hours! Claim your beanz. Take the red bean fren."

This is the fourth official Twitter account that has been hacked in the past three days.

Earlier today, the official Twitter handle of the Punjab Congress was also hacked. The hackers removed the profile picture and posted a tweet that read, "In celebration of the reveal of the Beanz Official collection, we have opened up an airdrop to all active NFT traders in the community for the next 24 hours! Claim your Beanz."

Live TV