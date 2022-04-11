हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Uttar Pradesh government

Official Twitter account of Uttar Pradesh government hacked, random tweets put out

The UP government’s official handle was hacked for at least 9 minutes at 11:21 am today. 

Official Twitter account of Uttar Pradesh government hacked, random tweets put out
Representational Image

New Delhi: Days after Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath's office's Twitter account was hacked, a series of strange tweets were posted from the official account of the Uttar Pradesh government’s handle on Monday (April 11, 2022). 

The UP government’s official handle was hacked for at least 9 minutes at 11:21 am today. The account was restored later. 

One tweet said, "In celebration for the reveal of the Beanz Official Collection, we have opened up an airdrop to all active NFT traders in the community for the next 24 hours! Claim your beanz. Take the red bean fren."

This is the fourth official Twitter account that has been hacked in the past three days. 

Earlier today, the official Twitter handle of the Punjab Congress was also hacked. The hackers removed the profile picture and posted a tweet that read, "In celebration of the reveal of the Beanz Official collection, we have opened up an airdrop to all active NFT traders in the community for the next 24 hours! Claim your Beanz." 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Uttar Pradesh governmentUttar PradeshUP GovernmentTwitter hackedhackedTwitter account hacked
Next
Story

At least two dead, several injured after cable cars in Jharkhand's Deoghar ropeway collide; 2 IAF choppers involved in rescue operations

Must Watch

PT1M47S

Fake Ghee Factory: 'Fake Ghee' is coming to your home in the name of the brand!