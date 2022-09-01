NewsIndia
OFSS BIHAR 2022

OFSS Bihar Class 11th 2022 Second Merit List likely to be released TOMORROW at ofssbihar.in- Check latest updates here

OFSS Bihar Merit List 2022: As per the latest updates, OFSS Bihar class 11th second merit list will be releasing tomorrow, September 2, 2022, on the official website - ofssbihar.in, scroll down for more details.

OFSS Bihar Merit List 2022: Bihar School Examination Board, BSEB has announced the OFSS Bihar Class 11 dates today, on September 1, 2022. Candidates are informed that tomorrow, September 2, 2022, will see the release of the OFSS Bihar Class 11th Second Merit list. Students can verify this class 11th merit list once it has been published on the official website, ofssbihar.in. All applicants will be considered for admission using the OFSS Bihar Class 11th 2022 Second Merit list.

Everyone is informed that all those who secure a seat in this round, will be able to proceed with the admissions process soon after. The application process must be finished by September 7, 2022. ALSO READ: NEET UG 2022 Answer Key: Last day to raise objection TOMORROW

OFSS Bihar Class 11 admissions 2022: Schedule

Event Details
OFSS Bihar Class 11 2nd merit list September 2, 2022 (Tomorrow)
Admissions Process September 2 to 7, 2022

Candidates are recommended to take note of these dates and complete the necessary processes for the OFSS Bihar Class 11 admissions process accordingly. Candidates will also require their login information in order to view their Class 11 second merit list. The instructions and URL to check the list will be updated here as soon as it is made public.

 

