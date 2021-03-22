हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Ola, Uber drivers go on strike in Delhi-NCR, commuters left in lurch

Demanding a hike in the base fare, Ola and Uber drivers protested in various parts of Delhi-NCR on March 22. 

Representational Image

New Delhi: Many drivers belonging to cab aggregators Ola and Uber went on a strike on Monday (March 22) leading to longer waiting time and surcharge in prices. 

Demanding a hike in the base fare, the drivers protested in various parts of Delhi-NCR today. 

Meanwhile, a commuter, who faced inconvenience due to the cab drivers strike, revealed her ordeal. “I was trying to book a cab from my office when I realised that the app wasn’t showing any cabs near me. I was surprised to see this, as it was the first time that both Uber and Ola cabs were unavailable,” Shipra Parashar, a regular Uber user told Zee News. 

“After a wait of over 20 minutes, one of the Uber cabs accepted my ride but the fare tripled in the meantime. On a normal day I pay Rs 170 for my ride, but today it was showing Rs 450,” she added. 

Shipra said that after booking the cab at a higher price, the wait time was 14 minutes. “When I asked the Uber driver what was the motive behind today’s strike, he said that the drivers are asking for a hike in cab prices,” she stated. 

People took to Twitter to share their experiences. Have a look at how Twitterati reacted to the cab strike:

Earlier this month, Ola and Uber drivers had also held a strike in Kolkata, West Bengal to protest against the rise in fuel prices. 

