'Old Practice Of Pakistan To Blame Neighbours For Its Internal Failures': India On PAF Airstrike In Afghanistan

India reacted sharply to Pakistan's airstrike in civilian areas of Afghanistan saying that Islamabad is a habitual offender. When asked about the airstrike, the official Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs of India Randhir Jaiswal said that India unequivocally condemns any attack on innocent civilians.

"We have noted the media reports on airstrikes on Afghan civilians, including women and children, in which several precious lives have been lost. We unequivocally condemn any attack on innocent civilians. It is an old practice of Pakistan to blame its neighbours for its own internal failures. We have also noted the response of an Afghan spokesperson in this regard," said Jaiswal.

On December 26th, Pakistani military aircraft launched airstrikes in Afghanistan's eastern Paktika province, resulting in the deaths of at least 46 people, the majority of whom were women and children.

The Afghan Taliban announced its intention to respond to the attack. In a press release, the Afghan foreign ministry expressed strong condemnation of the incident, describing it as an attack on innocent civilians. The statement further criticized Pakistan, asserting that "blaming neighboring countries for internal issues has long been a practice of Pakistan."

Meanwhile, Afghanistan's Ministry of Defence revealed that the Milan Konkursi (9M135) guided missile system has been activated in the country for the first time. As per the ministry's statement, these missiles are capable of targeting armored tanks, warships, and low-altitude helicopters. Enayatullah Khwarazmi, the ministry’s spokesperson, confirmed that 13 personnel have successfully completed training on the operation of these missiles.