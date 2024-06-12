Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2757232
NewsIndia
J&K ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS

Omar Abdullah Blasts Ex-Army Chief's Proposal To Postpone J&K Elections Due To Terror Attacks, Says 'No Gains In Kashmir If...'

Abdullah responded to former Army Chief General (retired) V P Malik's suggestion to postpone Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections by a year, saying it would be akin to giving in to the extremist forces.
 

|Last Updated: Jun 12, 2024, 10:56 PM IST|Source: PTI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Omar Abdullah Blasts Ex-Army Chief's Proposal To Postpone J&K Elections Due To Terror Attacks, Says 'No Gains In Kashmir If...'

New Delhi: National Conference leader Omar Abdullah said on Wednesday that it would a matter of shame if the assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir were postponed due to a series of attacks by the "extremist forces" in the Jammu region over the past few days. Reacting to former Army Chief General (retired) V P Malik's suggestion to postpone assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir by a year, Abdullah said it would be akin to giving in to the extremist forces.

"Yes, please feel free to give in to these extremist forces so that they have a sense of achievement. You have NO gains in Kashmir if militant outfits are able to derail the elections that the PM, HM & Election Commission have committed to holding before the SC deadline of 30th Sept," the former chief minister posted on X.

He expressed surprise that Gen Malik was making a case for postponing elections as he had witnessed Lok Sabha polls in Jammu and Kashmir soon after Kargil war in 1999."What's more surprising is that this has come from an army officer who saw Lok Sabha polls happening in J&K soon after the Kargil War & during height of militancy in 1999. What a shame!" Abdullah said.

Gen Malik, appearing on a private TV news channel, said the elections should be postponed by a year as the situation in Kashmir can flare up if the terrorists have a few successes in Jammu region.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: What is Yogi's new plan?
DNA Video
DNA: Rahul-Priyanka's 'winning parade' in Rae Bareli
DNA Video
DNA: 'Third oath' of Modi government 3.0
DNA Video
DNA: 'Concrete evidence' of rigging in NEET on Zee News
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over Mohan Bhagwat's statement?
DNA Video
DNA: Biggest search operation against terrorism..Exclusive
DNA Video
DNA: Asked to pay toll, bulldozer driver razes booth
DNA Video
DNA: Four US college instructors were stabbed in China
DNA Video
DNA: Why uproar over hijab again?
DNA Video
DNA: Mohan Bhagwat's 'first reaction' on election results