Omar Abdullah slams Centre over terror attacks, says 'BJP failed to handle situation in J&K'

Anantnag: Criticising the revival of VDCs (Village Defence Committees) and additional troops deployment by centre-led administration in Jammu and Kashmir, Omar Abdullah said BJP has totally failed in J-K and their lie that article 370 was responsible for everything in the UT has been in trouble.



National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah was talking to reporters in Anantnag South Kashmir, where he alleged that "Rajouri like terrorist attacks are the failure of BJP's central led administration in J-K and now due to the mishandling of situation we are witnessing revival of VDC's and additional deployment of forces here," said Omar.

Omer Abdullah said, "BJP lied to the country when they abrogated article 370 in 2019 by saying that article is responsible for everything happening in Kashmir and now since then we have seen uprising in terrorist activities".

Omar didn’t stop there he said, Kashmiris are not beggars, we do not beg for elections "elections are our right but we aren't going to beg before the government to hold assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir". He said, "BJP is punishing the people of Kashmir and enjoying by doing so and they know if the elected government comes in J-K they will heal the people's wounds and that's why they don't want elections here," said Abdullah.

