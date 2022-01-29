हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Karnataka

Omicron is now dominant variant in Karnataka with 67.5% positivity rate: Health Min Sudhakar K

Karnataka Health Minister Sudhakar K on Friday said that statistics show that the Delta variant of Covid-19 has become less dominant and has been replaced by the Omicron variant.

Omicron is now dominant variant in Karnataka with 67.5% positivity rate: Health Min Sudhakar K

Bengaluru: Karnataka Health Minister Sudhakar K on Friday said that statistics show that the Delta variant of Covid-19 has become less dominant which is now replaced by the Omicron variant of the virus as against the second wave in the country when the former variant was more dominant over the others.

"Which strain is dominating in which wave in Karnataka? As per the genome sequencing sample, the following are the dominant strains: Second wave: 90.7 per cent Delta variant, Third-wave: 67.5% Omicron variant and 26 per cent Delta variant of coronavirus," Sudhakar tweeted.

Sharing the genome sequencing data till Thursday in the state, the Minister said that the Omicron variant is more dominant in the ongoing third wave of Covid-19 with 67.5% of the samples testing positive for the variant.

On the contrary, the Delta variant, which was more dominant during the second wave with a 90.7% positivity rate of the sample, has now become less dominant with a 26% positivity rate.

Meanwhile, Karnataka reported 31,198 new Covid-19 infections on Friday with a positivity rate of 20.91%.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
KarnatakaCOVID19OmicronDeltaSudhakar KKarnataka Covid news
Next
Story

India records over 2.35 lakh new Covid-19 cases, 871 deaths in last 24 hours

Must Watch

PT1M49S

Zee Top 10: Munawwar Rana again stirs up the exodus rage, targets CM Yogi