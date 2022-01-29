Omicron is now dominant variant in Karnataka with 67.5% positivity rate: Health Min Sudhakar K

Bengaluru: Karnataka Health Minister Sudhakar K on Friday said that statistics show that the Delta variant of Covid-19 has become less dominant which is now replaced by the Omicron variant of the virus as against the second wave in the country when the former variant was more dominant over the others.

"Which strain is dominating in which wave in Karnataka? As per the genome sequencing sample, the following are the dominant strains: Second wave: 90.7 per cent Delta variant, Third-wave: 67.5% Omicron variant and 26 per cent Delta variant of coronavirus," Sudhakar tweeted.

Which strain is dominating which wave in Karnataka? As per the genome sequencing sample, the following are the dominant strains: Second wave: 90.7% Delta Third wave: 67.5% Omicron and 26% Delta#COVID19 #Omicron #Delta pic.twitter.com/xZUkHYMVTS — Dr Sudhakar K (@mla_sudhakar) January 28, 2022

Sharing the genome sequencing data till Thursday in the state, the Minister said that the Omicron variant is more dominant in the ongoing third wave of Covid-19 with 67.5% of the samples testing positive for the variant.

On the contrary, the Delta variant, which was more dominant during the second wave with a 90.7% positivity rate of the sample, has now become less dominant with a 26% positivity rate.

Meanwhile, Karnataka reported 31,198 new Covid-19 infections on Friday with a positivity rate of 20.91%.

