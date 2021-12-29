हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Maharashtra

Third wave soon? 'Alarming' Covid-19 situation in Maharashtra, warns health minister

On Tuesday, the state had 11,492 active cases. On Wednesday, the number of active cases could rise over 20,000, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said

Third wave soon? &#039;Alarming&#039; Covid-19 situation in Maharashtra, warns health minister
Pic courtesy: Pixabay

Mumbai: The rapid rise of Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra has sent alarm bells ringing. One of the worst-hit states in the second wave, Maharshtra also has - after Delhi (238) - the highest number of Omicron cases now (167).  

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Wednesday (December 29) expressed concern over the rise in the number of fresh as well as active Covid-19 cases in the state, and termed it as an "alarming situation". The Health Minister of the state urged people and authorities to exercise caution.
He said in the last 8-10 days, the active cases in the state stood in the range of 5,000-6,000. On Tuesday, the state had 11,492 active cases. On Wednesday, the number of active cases could rise over 20,000, he said. "The rise in active cases in the state is alarming," the minister said.

He also expressed concern over the fast doubling rate of cases in the state and the rising number of infections in Mumbai. On Tuesday, Maharashtra reported 2,172 fresh coronavirus cases, up by 50% from 1,426 infections recorded a day before, and 22 new deaths, the health department earlier said.
With these additions, the state's COVID-19 tally rose to 66,61,486, while the death toll increased to 1,41,476, it said.

(With PTI inputs)

 

Tags:
MaharashtraCOVID-19Omicron
