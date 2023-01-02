topStoriesenglish
Omicron's XBB most prevalent sub-lineage circulating all over India, says INSACOG

Covid scare in India: The INSACOG reports genomic surveillance of SARS-CoV-2 across the country through sequencing of samples from sentinel sites and international passengers arriving in India. Amid a rise in COVID-19 cases in some countries, India has stepped up surveillance.

Edited By:  Ritesh K Srivastava|Last Updated: Jan 02, 2023, 11:18 PM IST|Source: PTI

New Delhi: Covid-19 variant Omicron and its sub-lineages continue to be the dominant variant in India with 'XBB' being the most prevalent sub-lineage circulating all over the country, the INSACOG said in its bulletin. The Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) bulletin was released on Monday. INSACOG, or Indian SARS-CoV-2 Consortium on Genomics, is a grouping of 54 laboratories that monitors genomic variations in Covid-19 in the country.

According to the bulletin, BA.2.75 and BA.2.10 were also circulating but in a lesser extent. “Especially, in north-east India, BA.2.75 is the prevalent sub-lineage. However, any increase in disease severity or hospitalisation has not been observed over this period, the expert panel said.

The INSACOG said Omicron and its sub-lineages continue to be the dominant variant in India. XBB is the most prevalent sub-lineage (63.2 per cent) circulating all over India. In the bulletin of December 5 which was also released on Monday, the INSACOG said overall the infection rate is below 500 per day.

“In the northern part of India, XBB was prevalent, whereas in the eastern part, BA.2.75 was the prevalent sub-lineage. BA.2.10 and other Omicron sub-lineage frequency was lower last week. However, any increase in disease severity or hospitalisation has not been observed over this period,” it said.

In its bulletin from November 28, the INSACOG said Omicron and its sub-lineages continue to be the dominant variant in India. “BA.2.75 at 46.5 per cent and XBB and its sub-lineages at 35.8 per cent continue to be the most commonly circulating Omicron sub-lineage. INSACOG is closely monitoring the situation with respect to XBB and XBB.1,” it said.

The INSACOG reports genomic surveillance of SARS-CoV-2 across the country through sequencing of samples from sentinel sites and international passengers arriving in India. Amid a rise in COVID-19 cases in some countries, India has stepped up surveillance.

