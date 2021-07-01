On behalf of 130 crore Indians, I want to thank all doctors: PM Modi in address to medical fraternity

New Delhi: On the occasion of National Doctors' Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the medical fraternity and hailed the contribution of doctors in saving lives from the ongoing novel coronavirus crisis. He asserted that the Centre has augmented healthcare infrastructure in the country in fight against the pandemic.

PM Modi paid tribute to the doctors and healthcare workers and credited them for saving lives of lakhs of people.

"In our country, the population pressure makes this challenge even more difficult. But despite this, India's per lakh population rate of infection and death rate has still been manageable compared with more developed countries," Modi said.

The prime minister highlighted the limitations of medical infrastructure in the country for over several decades and how his governement doubled the health care budget.

"Our government has given paramount priority to healthcare. Last year, during the 1st wave, we had allotted Rs 15,000 crore to improve our health infrastructure. This year, allocation of budget for healthcare is over Rs 2 lakh crore," Modi said.

Further he pointed out that till 2014, where there were only six AIIMS now in the last seven years infrastructure for 15 new AIIMS has been set up.

The prime minister hailed the medical fraternity and said India's doctors are using their knowledge and experience to fight the challenges posed by the coronavirus.

He announced that the Centre has come up with a Credit Guarantee Scheme of Rs 50,000 crore to strengthen the health infrastructure in such areas where there is a lack of health facilities.

"Our government is committed to safeguarding our doctors. Last year, we brought in several provisions against crimes against doctors," he said.

We are also providing free insurance cover to our COVID warriors, Modi said.

Doctors' Day is observed on on July 1 in the honour of noted doctor and former West Bengal chief minister Bidhan Chandra Roy, whose birth and death anniversaries fall on this day.

