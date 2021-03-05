हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Shiromani Akali Dal

On Budget day in Punjab, SAD to hold ‘Punjab Mangda Hisab' protests against Congress government

The 'dharna' by Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) will be held under the banner of the 'Punjab Mangda Hisab' campaign of the SAD. On March 8, the Captain Amarinder Singh-led government will present the budget in the Vidhan Sabha.

On Budget day in Punjab, SAD to hold ‘Punjab Mangda Hisab&#039; protests against Congress government

Chandigarh: The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) will be holding protests in all constituencies of the state on March 8 to demand an explanation from the Congress government for reneging on all promises made to the people.

The 'dharna' will be held under the banner of the 'Punjab Mangda Hisab' campaign of the SAD. On March 8, the Captain Amarinder Singh-led government will present the budget in the Vidhan Sabha.

It will not only expose the Congress government for betraying all sections of society but will also launch a sustained agitation to force the government to implement the promises made to the people, SAD informed in a media release on Friday.

SAD Senior Vice-President Daljit Singh Cheema said, "The party will demand an immediate reduction of VAT (Value-Added Tax) on petrol and diesel by Rs 5 per litre as well as the withdrawal of massive hike in the power tariff to provide relief to the common man."

Cheema further said that the party will also demand an immediate disbursal of Rs 2,500 per month as unemployment allowance promised to the youth."The promised enhanced old age pension of Rs 2,500 per month should also be released along with arrears to all the beneficiaries. Shagun scheme benefits of Rs 51,000 should also be released to all eligible beneficiaries in a similar manner," he added.

Speaking about the discrimination being meted out to the weaker sections, the SAD leader said, "The government should restore lakhs of blue cards and old age pension cards immediately. The promised tea leaves, sugar and cooking oil should be given to the disadvantaged as promised."

He further said that the dharnas would also call for the immediate repeal of the three central agricultural laws, besides asking Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh to take up the issue for the repeal of the laws forcefully with the Centre."The 'dharnas' would also demand an immediate start of a scholarship scheme for scheduled caste students along with payment of arrears to them. The party would also demand the government to fulfil its promise for providing houses for the unfortunate," he added.

Cheema said, "SAD would also demand independent inquiries into all scams of the Congress government, including the Rs 6,500 crore excise scam, end to sand and liquor mafias and bringing the law and order situation under control."He mentioned that the party would also demand the immediate release of Dearness Allowance (DA) arrears to employees as well as the finalisation of the Sixth Pay Commission report and an end to recruitment on central pay scales.

