On Camera, IAS, IPS Officers Thrash Hotel Staff In Rajasthan's Ajmer; Suspended

IPS officer, however, said that the hotel employees have made 'false' allegations.

Jun 14, 2023

On Camera, IAS, IPS Officers Thrash Hotel Staff In Rajasthan's Ajmer; Suspended

New Delhi: The Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan government on Tuesday suspended IAS and IPS officers along with five others for manhandling a hotel staff in the Ajmer district. The brawl reportedly took place post-midnight on Monday at the hotel Makrana Raj and was caught on CCTV cameras. 

Those suspended have been identified as Ajmer Development Authority Commissioner Giridhar, Officer on Special Duty (Gangapur city police) Sushil Kumar Bishnoi, Patwari Narendra Singh Dahiya, constable Mukesh Kumar and lower division clerk Hanuman Prasad Chaudhary. A departmental inquiry has also been ordered against them.

In their complaint, the hotel management alleged that the officers and some policemen attacked the hotel staff with sticks. Both the officers were in an inebriated state during the fight, the complainant alleged.

A case has now been registered at the Gegal police station of the Ajmer district and the probe is underway.

IPS officer denies charges

IPS officer Sushil Kumar Bishnoi, however, said that the hotel employees have made 'false' allegations. 

He was recently appointed as the OSD of the newly-formed Gangapur district in Rajasthan.

Meanwhile, the Rajput community has reportedly given a memorandum to Rajasthan Tourism Development Corporation (RTDC) chairman demanding action against the police personnel.

