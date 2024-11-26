On Constitution Day, Kharge Demands End To EVMs, Calls For Bharat Jodo-Like Campaign For Return To Ballot Paper
Kharge also claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is afraid of the caste census because then everyone will start demanding their share.
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday criticised the electronic voting system and demanded a return to the ballot paper mechanism earlier in use for elections. He also called for a Bharat Jodo Yatra like campaign led by Rahul Gandhi for return to the ballot paper.
"SC-ST votes are being wasted, let Narendra Modi keep EVMs in his house or in Ahmedabad godown," Kharge said at the party's Constitution Day event at Talkatora Stadium here.
"If you really want unity in the country, you should stop spreading hate," he said, referring to the BJP which rules the Centre.
"Babasaheb Ambedkar ji had said 'If political parties put religion above country our freedom will again be endangered or possibly lost forever'. We must all counter this eventuality with determination," the Congress President added further.
