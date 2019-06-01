close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

World Cup 2019

Mobile Reporter

Election

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Amit Shah

On Day 1, Amit Shah chairs crucial Ministry of Home Affairs meet

The country's security and people's welfare the key priorities of the Modi government, Shah said.

On Day 1, Amit Shah chairs crucial Ministry of Home Affairs meet
Image credit: Twitter/@AmitShah
Play

NEW DELHI: Hours after taking charge as the sensitive Home Ministry, Amit Shah plunged into deep neck into work. According to sources, Shah chaired an important meet on the first day of work.

He also sat through presentations of various department in the Ministry of Home Affairs wing and met senior officers and dignitaries. The country's security and people's welfare the key priorities of the Modi government, Shah told reporters.

"Country's security and people's welfare are the Modi government's priorities. Under the leadership of Modi, I will try my best to fulfill all these priorities," he tweeted after assuming the charge.

Shah is expected to prioritize the NDA government's policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism and checking illegal immigration. 

Shah was received at the North Block office of the home ministry by Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba, Intelligence Bureau Chief Rajiv Jain and other senior officials. Two newly appointed ministers of state for home - G K Reddy and Nityananda Rai - also took charge Saturday. This is the first time Amit Shah is holding any position in the Narendra Modi-led central government.

He contested his first Lok Sabha election in 2019 and was elected from the Gandhinagar constituency in Gujarat.

The BJP-led NDA has received a landslide mandate in the recently-concluded Lok Sabha elections with the saffron party winning 303 of the 542 seats that went to polls.

Tags:
Amit ShahMinistry of Home Affairs
Next
Story

Congress will not stake claim to Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha

Must Watch

PT1M

Zee News Wrap: Watch top news of the day