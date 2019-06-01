On Day 1, Amit Shah chairs crucial Ministry of Home Affairs meet

NEW DELHI: Hours after taking charge as the sensitive Home Ministry, Amit Shah plunged into deep neck into work. According to sources, Shah chaired an important meet on the first day of work.

He also sat through presentations of various department in the Ministry of Home Affairs wing and met senior officers and dignitaries. The country's security and people's welfare the key priorities of the Modi government, Shah told reporters.

"Country's security and people's welfare are the Modi government's priorities. Under the leadership of Modi, I will try my best to fulfill all these priorities," he tweeted after assuming the charge.

Shah is expected to prioritize the NDA government's policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism and checking illegal immigration.

Shah was received at the North Block office of the home ministry by Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba, Intelligence Bureau Chief Rajiv Jain and other senior officials. Two newly appointed ministers of state for home - G K Reddy and Nityananda Rai - also took charge Saturday. This is the first time Amit Shah is holding any position in the Narendra Modi-led central government.

He contested his first Lok Sabha election in 2019 and was elected from the Gandhinagar constituency in Gujarat.

The BJP-led NDA has received a landslide mandate in the recently-concluded Lok Sabha elections with the saffron party winning 303 of the 542 seats that went to polls.