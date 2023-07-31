On Gyanvapi Row, CM Yogi Adityanath's Big Statement For Muslims; Watch

Amid the ongoing row over Varansi's Gyanvapi mosque, a big statement has come from Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Chief Minister Yogi Adityath has said that it would not be right to call Gyanvapi a mosque. CM Yogi asked that if it's a mosque, what is Trishul doing inside Gyanvapi? The chief minister said that there is eternal evidence present in Gyanvapi indicating that it was a Sanatan structure. CM Yogi said there are many proofs on the walls of Gyanvapi.

Sending a message to the Muslim community, CM Yogi Adityanath said that they should come forward with an initiative to rectify the historical mistake that has been committed. CM Yogi made the remarks in the latest podcast by the news agency ANI.

In relation to the survey of the Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi conducted by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), the Allahabad High Court is set to deliver its verdict on August 3. Vishnu Shankar Jain, the lawyer representing the Hindu side in the Gyanvapi mosque case, informed reporters that the interim order will remain in effect until August 3. This decision comes after the court asked the ASI not to proceed with the survey until the matter is fully heard.

The court's action was prompted by a plea challenging a district court's directive to conduct the contentious survey. Interestingly, on July 24, the Supreme Court clarified its previous order pertaining to the Gyanvapi mosque case. Inadvertently, it had disposed of an appeal from the committee that questioned the validity of a lawsuit filed by Hindus seeking worship rights inside the mosque. While the Supreme Court granted relief by staying the ASI survey through the interim plea, it concluded the main case on July 24.

On July 24, the top court put on hold till 5 pm July 26 a detailed scientific survey by the ASI to determine if the mosque located next to the Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi was built upon a temple. On Monday, the mosque committee moved the top court with its interim plea in the pending petition seeking a stay of ASI work.

On July 21, Varanasi district judge AK Vishvesha ordered the ASI survey of the Gyanvapi complex on an application moved by four Hindu women on May 16, 2023. The order of the district judge, however, excluded the ablution pond area of the complex, which has been sealed on the order of the top court. (With ANI inputs)