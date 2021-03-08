On International Women's Day, Women MPs seek passage of Women's Reservation Bill

New Delhi: On International Women`s Day, the chair allowed the women MPs to speak on the occasion on several issues. Chhaya Verma, Priyanka Chaturvedi, Fauzia Khan and other MPs demanded the reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and the state Legislative Assemblies.

Chhaya Verma, MP from Congress said, "Time has come that women get reservation in Legislative Assemblies and Parliament, but the government is talking of `Beti Padhao` but the situation of daughters is not good."

BJP MP Saroj Pandey said that the government is trying to curb discrimination against women. Abolishing of the instant Triple Talaq and the efforts on `Beti Padhao, Beti Bachao` are being made in this direction, she said.

Priyanka Chaturvedi of the Shiv Sena said that 24 years after the first talk of the Women Reservation Bill, the Bill has not seen the light of the day after being passed by the Rajya Sabha.

While Congress MP Ami Yagnik said the women got representation in Panchayats due to the effort of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, while BJP MPs Seema Dwivedi and Sampatiya Uike hailed the government for the work being done to empower women.

In his opening remarks, Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said, ''International Women's Day is a day to celebrate the social, economic, cultural and political contributions & achievements of women across the globe and honour their indomitable spirit, resolute determination & efforts that underline their achievements.''

The Women`s Reservation Bill -- The Constitution 108th Amendment Bill, 2008 -- is pending in Parliament. The Rajya Sabha passed the Bill on March 9, 2010. The Bill proposes to amend the Constitution of India to reserve one-third of all seats in the Lok Sabha and in all state legislatures for women.

Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 11 am first and then till 1 PM on Monday amid uproar by Opposition members seeking a debate on the issue of frequent increase in fuel prices.

Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjuna Kharge gave a notice for suspension of business to discuss "huge and frequent increase in prices of petrol, diesel and LPG even when global prices are ruling low."

However, Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu did not allow the discussion, saying the issue can be debated "during the course of discussion on the Appropriation bill."As the Chair decided to continue the scheduled Question Hour, Opposition parties began shouting slogans seeking a debate on the issue.

The Chair kept on asking members to go back to their seats and not deprive members from the Question Hour. However, Opposition members kept on shouting. "If you don't want the Question Hour to continue, if you want to deprive people of Question Hour, I can adjourn the House. .... Please go to your seat. Loktantra ka majak nahi karna hai... (Don't make a joke of democracy," the Chairman said.

