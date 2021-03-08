UP government celebrates Women's Day, ladies to get priority COVID-19 vaccine shots

Lucknow: To mark International Women's Day on Monday, the Uttar Pradesh government health department is planning to prioritise women for its vaccination drive against COVID-19, even reserving some facilities for them.

Women over 60 years and those above 45 with comorbidities would be given first preference while administering the COVID-19 vaccine.

Those who have not registered for the drive, too, would be allowed to get the shots at any government centre.

News Agency IANS quoted Agra Chief Medical Officer Dr. R.C. Pandey saying, “On Women's Day, we have made arrangements to give priority to women for vaccination. At three centres, only women staffers will be administering the vaccine and that too only to women. Men will not be allowed at those facilities."

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said in a statement that the government is committed for the safety, honour and empowerment of women for which various programmes have been initiated in the state.

The main event of the second phase of the `Mission Shakti Abhiyan` will be held in the state capital Lucknow and it will be live-streamed in all districts.

A poster exhibition will also be organised to make children aware of social issues like domestic violence, child marriage, gender discrimination and child rights.

In Lucknow as a gift from Yogi on International Women`s Day, women can visit historical places including Bara Imambara, Bhool Bhulaiya, Picture Gallery, Rumi Gate, and Ghantaghar for free.

Live TV