On land freed from Ateeq Ahmed, Yogi Adityanath's houses for poor bonanza

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday (December 26) performed Bhoomi Pujan and laid the foundation stone of the 75 houses project to be constructed under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana in Prayagraj. The Yogi government claims that the houses are being built on the land that was freed from the clutches of Mafia-turned-politician Ateeq Ahmed.

While addressing an event in Uttar Pradesh’s Kaushambi, Yogi Adityanath said that the previous government never cared about the upliftment of the poor.

In an apparent dig at BSP’s Mayawati and SP’s Akhilesh Yadav, Yogi said, “These Buas and Babuas never cared for the common people of Uttar Pradesh.

About the recent Income tax raids in Uttar Pradesh, the chief minister said before his government all this black money went into the pockets of opposition leaders and now that money is coming out of the walls.

The BJP leader also targeted the opposition for not doing enough for the people during the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic and said, “Where was the opposition during the COVID-19 phase.”

“They were nowhere to be seen,” added Adityanath.

The chief minister, who is Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) face for the Uttar Pradesh polls 2022, also urged the people to rise above the caste politics and vote on the issues and development of the nation.

“Vote on nationalism rather than the casteism,’ said Yogi.

Uttar Pradesh, which is considered one of the most politically significant states with the highest number of constituencies, will go to the polls in 2022.

Live TV