On Makar Sankranti 2022, more than 1 crore people will perform Surya Namaskar: Sarbananda Sonowal

New Delhi: On the occasion of Makar Sankranti on January 14, a Surya Namaskar demonstration programme will take place, with Minister of AYUSH Sarbananda Sonowal expressing hope to see more than one crore people perform the asana.

The Ministry of AYUSH is all prepared for the global Surya Namaskar programme on Makar Sankranti on 14 January under the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations, he said. In a virtual press meet, Sonowal said that Surya Namaskar is more relevant amid the current resurgence of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"It is a proven fact that Surya Namaskar builds up vitality and immunity and therefore is able to keep corona at bay. We have set a target of 75 lakh people participating in the programme, but seeing registration and our preparedness, I am hopeful of crossing the limit of one crore," he said, adding,"The Ministry of Ayush has launched this programme under the direction and guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

Leading yoga institutes, both from India and abroad, such as the Indian Yoga Association, National Yoga Sports Federation, Yoga Certification Board, FIT India, along with other government and non-governmental organisations are expected to take part in the world-wide programme on January 14.

In this virtual meeting, Minister of State for AYUSH, Dr Munjapara MahendraBhai said that Surya Namaskar rejuvenates mind and body. Participants and Yoga enthusiasts can register themselves on respective portals and will have to upload Videos of performing Surya Namaskar on January 14. The registration links are available on respective websites and are widely distributed by the AYUSH Ministry.

(With Agency inputs)

