On Minority Remarks, Nirmala Sitharaman's Sharp-Attack At Barack Obama: 'Bombed 6 Muslim Nations...'

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has strongly criticized former US President Barack Obama's comments on the state of ethnic minorities in India. Sitharaman's rebuke came soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi concluded a three-day visit to the United States. In a stern response, Sitharaman questioned Obama's record, pointing out that six Muslim-dominated countries faced bombings during his tenure. The Finance Minister expressed surprise at the timing of Obama's statement and called for serious consideration when leaders comment on India's religious tolerance. Additionally, Sitharaman took aim at opposition parties and their behaviour abroad, while acknowledging concerns expressed by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi about the plight of the poor and minority communities in India.

Obama's Statement Criticized

Sitharaman expressed surprise and criticized the timing of Obama's statement about Indian Muslims during the Indian Prime Minister's US visit. She pointed out that six Muslim-dominated countries were subjected to bombings during Obama's tenure. Sitharaman stated, "It was surprising that when the PM was visiting the US, a former US President (Barack Obama) was making a statement about Indian Muslims."

Questioning Obama's Record

Sitharaman questioned Obama's record, highlighting the bombings that occurred in several countries during his leadership. She mentioned Syria, Yemen, Saudi Arabia, and Iraq as examples where war-like situations developed and numerous bombs were dropped. Sitharaman asserted, "From Syria to Yemen to Saudi to Iraq, did bombing not take place? A war-like situation was developed in 7 countries back then, and 26,000 bombs were dropped. When such leaders comment on India's religious tolerance, who will take them seriously?"

Opposition Parties Under Fire

Sitharaman also criticized opposition parties for their behavior abroad, accusing them of not speaking in favor of India. She claimed that these parties resort to alternative routes and engage in discussions abroad because they are unable to defeat PM Modi. Sitharaman stated, "They cannot defeat PM Modi, this is why they take on a different route and become part of such discussions."

Rahul Gandhi's Concerns

During PM Modi's recent visit to the US, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi expressed concerns about the conditions faced by the poor and minority communities in India. Gandhi emphasized that Indians do not believe in hating each other, but blamed a small group of people who control the system and the media for stoking the flames of hatred.

Obama's Remarks

Obama's remarks about ethnic minorities in India came shortly after a joint press conference held by PM Modi and US President Joe Biden in Washington DC. Obama expressed his interest in discussing the rights of ethnic minorities with Modi and the potential consequences if those rights were not protected.